Attorney General Meets With Freddie Gray's Family In Baltimore

Updated at 2:50 p.m. ET

Attorney General Loretta Lynch is in Baltimore Tuesday where she met with the family of Freddie Gray, the black man whose death led to riots in the city and charges against six police officers.

"This is a flashpoint situation," Lynch told a group of officials after she met privately with Gray's family. "We lost a young man's life and it begins to represent so many things."

As we have previously reported, Gray, 25, was arrested April 12 and suffered a serious spine injury while in police custody. He died April 19. (Here is a timeline of the events that led to the charges last week against the six officers.)

Lynch also met with police, local officials, members of Congress and community groups.

"Last week was very painful for the people of Baltimore," Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Md., told Lynch.

The attorney general said it was inspiring to see Baltimore residents reclaiming their city. She said the Justice Department will help the city move forward.

"We're here to hold your hands and provide support," Lynch said.

The Justice Department and the FBI are investigating the events that led to Gray's death for possible civil rights violations.

In a meeting with Baltimore police officers, Lynch said: "Thanks to all of you, I'm looking at the hardest-working police officers in America."

She added: "We are here to help you work through these struggles."

Lynch was joined by Ron Davis, who leads the community-oriented policing office; Vanita Gupta, acting assistant attorney general for civil rights; and Grande Lum of the Justice Department's Community Relations Service.

