'Charlie Hebdo' Will Print 1 Million Copies Of Its Next Issue

Charlie Hebdo, the satirical French magazine that was the target of a deadly attack on Wednesday, said today it would print 1 million issues next week.

The move coincides with Google's announcement that it will give about $296,000 to the magazine from its press innovation fund. The same amount is being given by French newspaper publishers. And, as we reported Wednesday, three major French news organizations, including Le Monde, said they would donate equipment and staff to Charlie Hebdo. The two groups involved in distributing the papers will do it for free next week, the Guardian reported.

The 1 million print-run figure came from Richard Malka, a lawyer for Charlie Hebdo, in an interview with Les Echoes. The magazine typically has a print run of 60,000 and a circulation of about 30,000.

Separately, Patrick Pelloux, who wrote for Charlie Hebdo, fought back tears in an interview with iTele, a French TV network.

"It's very hard," he said, in translation provided by the Guardian. "We are all suffering, with grief, with fear, but we will do it anyway because stupidity will not win."

