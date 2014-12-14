Prince George's Christmas Snapshots

The British royal family's newest member, Prince George, has some new photos to mark the Christmas season.

As The Guardian explains, the photos, released by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, were taken during a shoot last month in a courtyard at Kensington Palace by his uncle Harry's private secretary, Ed Lane Fox, whose background includes freelance photography.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge / PA Photos/Landov / Prince George in one of three Christmas photos released by the British royal family.

Prince George is third in line to the throne.

The Guardian says: "The toddler is pictured wearing a blue sleeveless jumper decorated with marching guardsmen complete with bearskins and red tunics over a white top, dark shorts and matching socks and shoes. The last official photographs of him were published to mark his first birthday on 22 July."

The release of the new snaps comes just days after mom and dad completed a much-publicized visit to the U.S.

