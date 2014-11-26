Justice Ginsburg Has Heart Procedure, Is Resting Comfortably

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the leader of the Supreme Court's liberal wing, is "resting comfortably" after a heart procedure, the court said in a statement.

Ginsburg, 81, "experienced discomfort during routine exercise" on Tuesday and was taken to a Washington, D.C., hospital. According to the statement, doctors inserted a stent in her right coronary artery to address a blockage.

"She is resting comfortably and is expected to be discharged in the next 48 hours," the statement said.

Update at 10:57 a.m. ET. 'Awake And Demanding Work':

NPR's Nina Totenberg tells our Newscast Unit that Ginsburg is "awake and demanding work."

Nina says that Ginsburg intends to be back at work next week. As Nina puts it, many people get stents and many people recover.

But, Nina adds, "this is another indicator of how fragile life can be when you are 81."

