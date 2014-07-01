© 2021 WYPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

U.S. Bounced Out Of World Cup By Belgium, Ending Team's Run

By Eyder Peralta
Published July 1, 2014 at 3:15 PM EDT
1 of 14  — U.S. goalkeeper Tim Howard made save after spectacular save, but in the end, Belgium won the match 2-1.
U.S. goalkeeper Tim Howard made save after spectacular save, but in the end, Belgium won the match 2-1.
2 of 14  — Julian Green of the United States (right) celebrates scoring his team's first goal in extra time with Chris Wondolowski.
Julian Green of the United States (right) celebrates scoring his team's first goal in extra time with Chris Wondolowski.
3 of 14  — Romelu Lukaku of Belgium celebrates scoring his team's second goal in extra time.
Romelu Lukaku of Belgium celebrates scoring his team's second goal in extra time.
4 of 14  — United States' Matt Besler tries to defend as Belgium's Daniel Van Buyten takes a shot on goalkeeper Tim Howard.
United States' Matt Besler tries to defend as Belgium's Daniel Van Buyten takes a shot on goalkeeper Tim Howard.
5 of 14  — U.S. fans cheer while watching the match at Studio Square in the Queens, N.Y. The last time the U.S. reached the quarterfinals was in 2002.
U.S. fans cheer while watching the match at Studio Square in the Queens, N.Y. The last time the U.S. reached the quarterfinals was in 2002.
6 of 14  — United States' Clint Dempsey (left) and Belgium's Vincent Kompany battle for the ball during the match.
United States' Clint Dempsey (left) and Belgium's Vincent Kompany battle for the ball during the match.
7 of 14  — Belgium's goalkeeper, Thibaut Courtois, clears the ball over United States' Matt Besler during the match.
Belgium's goalkeeper, Thibaut Courtois, clears the ball over United States' Matt Besler during the match.
8 of 14  — United States' goalkeeper Tim Howard stops a shot by Belgium.
United States' goalkeeper Tim Howard stops a shot by Belgium.

9 of 14  — The U.S. and Belgium finished the first half tied at 0-0. After a dramatic, up-and-down and difficult group stage, it's do or die for the U.S. in Brazil today.
The U.S. and Belgium finished the first half tied at 0-0. After a dramatic, up-and-down and difficult group stage, it's do or die for the U.S. in Brazil today.
10 of 14  — Belgium's Vincent Kompany (left) and the United States' Clint Dempsey compete for the ball.
Belgium's Vincent Kompany (left) and the United States' Clint Dempsey compete for the ball.
11 of 14  — Belgium's Kevin De Bruyne restrains a pitch invader during the match.
Belgium's Kevin De Bruyne restrains a pitch invader during the match.
12 of 14  — The U.S. team is taking on Belgium for a chance to move on to the quarterfinals.
The U.S. team is taking on Belgium for a chance to move on to the quarterfinals.
13 of 14  — Belgium fans gather before the game.
Belgium fans gather before the game.
14 of 14  — A U.S. supporter shows off his face paint before the match.
A U.S. supporter shows off his face paint before the match.

The U.S. team's dramatic and unexpected run in the World Cup came to an end today in Salvador, Brazil.

For 90 minutes, the score was tied at 0-0. Belgium attacked and attacked, but U.S. goal keeper Tim Howard held them off with save after save in spectacular fashion. By some counts, Howard had the most saves in World Cup history.

But as the game went into extra time, however, Howard couldn't hold back the attacks.

Belgium scored its first goal a couple of minutes in, and then quickly added another one.

The U.S. made a late run, showing spark and launching aggressive attacks. Coming off the bench, Julian Green pounded one into the net, giving the U.S. life. But it wasn't enough.

Belgium won 2-1 in 120 minutes of play, ending a better-than-expected run by the U.S.

Remember, before this tournament started, the U.S. wasn't expected to make it out of the group stage. They were in the so-called "Group of Death," but they squeezed into the knockout round by beating Ghana — which had knocked the U.S. out of two World Cups — and by tying with the world-class Portuguese team. They lost against the No. 2 ranked Germany and today, they lost to Belgium, which will face Argentina in the quarterfinals.

We live-blogged the game today. If you want a play-by-play, keep reading.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Eyder Peralta
Eyder Peralta is NPR's East Africa correspondent based in Nairobi, Kenya.
See stories by Eyder Peralta