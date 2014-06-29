© 2021 WYPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Iraqi Military Launches Offensive Against Insurgents In Tikrit

By Eyder Peralta
Published June 29, 2014 at 8:20 AM EDT
The Iraqi prime minister's security spokesman, Lt. Gen. Qassem Atta, holds a press conference on Saturday in Baghdad. The government is launching an offensive against insurgents in the northern city of Tikrit.
The Iraqi prime minister's security spokesman, Lt. Gen. Qassem Atta, holds a press conference on Saturday in Baghdad. The government is launching an offensive against insurgents in the northern city of Tikrit.

The Iraqi government launched a heavy offensive on Tikrit, the hometown of the late dictator Saddam Hussein and one of the early wins by the Sunni insurgent group Islamic State of Iraq and Syria.

The Associated Press reports the Iraqi government moved in on Saturday with ground troops, tanks and helicopters. The wire service adds:

"The predominantly Sunni city, a hotbed of antipathy toward Iraq's Shiite-led government, is one of two major urban centers that fell to insurgents earlier this month during their lightning offensive across the country's north and west.

"The insurgents appeared to have repelled the military's initial push for Tikrit, and remained in control of the city on Sunday, but clashes were taking place in the northern neighborhood of Qadissiyah, two residents reached by telephone said."

The Australian Broadcasting Corporation reports reinforcements have been airdropped around the city and "thousands more are said to be on their way." An Iraqi military spokesman told the broadcaster the U.S. is considering possible airstrike targets.

If the Iraqi military wins this fight, ABC adds, it would "mark a turnaround in the fortunes of the Iraqi security forces who were routed earlier this month or deserted their posts."

Meanwhile, the BBC reports that Iraq said it had received five Russian fighter jets to help repel ISIS.

"Iraqi security officials said five secondhand Sukhoi attack aircraft would enter service within a few days, and that more were on their way," the BBC reports.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

An Iraqi soldier monitors a street west of the shrine city of Karbala, in central Iraq on Sunday.
Mohammed Sawaf / AFP/Getty Images
/
An Iraqi soldier monitors a street west of the shrine city of Karbala, in central Iraq on Sunday.

Eyder Peralta
Eyder Peralta is NPR's East Africa correspondent based in Nairobi, Kenya.
See stories by Eyder Peralta