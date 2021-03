On World Refugee Day, the United Nations' refugee agency is reporting that the number of people forcibly displaced from their homes grew to more than 50 million — a level unseen since World War II. Over half of those who have been displaced are children. For more on the rise, Robert Siegel speaks with Antonio Guterres, the UN high commissioner for refugees.

