© 2021 WYPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Same-Sex Marriages Back On Hold In Michigan

By Mark Memmott
Published March 22, 2014 at 5:16 PM EDT

Saying that it wants "to allow a more reasoned consideration of the motion to stay," the U.S. Appeals Court for the Sixth Circuit on Saturday effectively hit the pause button on same-sex marriages in Michigan.

Friday, as we reported, a federal judge struck down the state's ban on same-sex marriages.

But late Saturday afternoon, the appeals court weighed in. It said the lower court's decision "is temporarily stayed until Wednesday."

Both theDetroit Free Press and The Detroit News have stories on Saturday's development.

The News reports that the brief lifting of the ban brought some couples to Michigan courthouses on Saturday to be married. They included "Greg McNeilly, a prominent Republican Party consultant from Grand Rapids ... [and] his partner, Doug Meeks, 37, a Lansing attorney."

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
See stories by Mark Memmott