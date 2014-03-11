Top Stories: Still No Sign Of Missing Plane; Crisis In Ukraine Continues
Good morning.
Our early headlines:
-- No Terror Link Seen Between Stolen Passports, Missing Malaysian Jet
-- Crimean Parliament Passes 'Declaration Of Independence'
-- Book News: 'Fatal Vision' Author Joe McGinniss Dies
Other news of the day:
-- Sen. McCaskill's bill on sexual assaults in military passes Senate by 97-0 vote. (Politico)
-- At Oscar Pistorius trial, witness says the accused murderer "loved weapons." (Los Angeles Times)
-- "Venezuelan student leader killed in anti-government clashes." (Time)
-- "Swedish journalist shot dead in central Kabul." (Reuters)
-- NHL game stopped, then postponed after Dallas Stars player Rich Peverley collapses; he's recuperating from heart problem. (Dallas Morning News)
-- On third anniversary of earthquake and tsunami, Japan debates building "great wall" to protect against the sea. (Morning Edition)
Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.