WATCH: Skydivers Save Unconscious Comrade In Midair Rescue

It would be hard to think of a worse place to be knocked unconscious than while free falling toward the ground from 12,500 feet up.

But that's what happened to 25-year-old James Lee as he was taking part in a group skydive in southwest Britain, in video posted by The Telegraph.

Moments after the jump, Lee is struck and knocked out in a midair collision with a fellow skydiver. Lee's helmet cam records the heart-stopping video of him hurtling uncontrollably toward the earth.

What comes next is what's really amazing, though: Two other skydivers suddenly realize that Lee is in trouble and coordinate an effort to save him. As seen on the helmet cam, they use hand signals to get his free fall stabilized and get his parachute deployed.

The hapless skydiver regains consciousness only after his chute is open and as he is gliding to a (safe) landing.

