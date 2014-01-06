Was Luck's TD The Most Amazing Moment Of A Wild NFL Weekend?

It's hard to imagine a much more dramatic weekend of NFL playoff games.

There was the big comeback by the Indianapolis Colts, who had fallen 28 points behind the Kansas City Chiefs.

Indy bounced back to win a 45-44 thriller.

The game included arguably the most amazing play of the weekend: Colts quarterback Andrew Luck's touchdown late in the fourth quarter when he picked up a ball that had bounced off a teammate's shoulder. Luck dove toward the end zone and managed to just stretch across the goal line.

Fumble... Touchdown!



What in the Andrew Luck just happened?

The NFL has posted video of that wild moment here.

The Colts-Chiefs contest was followed by the New Orleans Saints' dramatic 26-24 victory — thanks to a field goal that was the last play of the game — over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Also settled by a last-second field goal: the San Francisco 49ers' 23-20 victory over the Green Bay Packers — a game played in sub-zero temperatures.

Finally, the San Diego Chargers pulled off an upset. They went into frigid Cincinnati and beat the Bengals 27-10.

As we said, Luck's touchdown was arguably the highlight from a weekend of highlights. We're interested in what others think. Tell us in the comments thread.

Next weekend, Indianapolis goes to New England to play the Patriots. San Diego heads to Denver to go up against the Broncos. San Francisco flies across the nation to play the Carolina Panthers. New Orleans faces the Seahawks in Seattle.

Now, fans of the NFL aren't necessarily also college football fanatics. But many surely are. For them, there's tonight's NCAA championship game between No. 1 Florida State and No. 2 Auburn. It's the last "Bowl Championship Series" game. Next season, the NCAA turns to a four-team playoff format.

On Morning Edition, NPR's Tom Goldman told host David Greene that fans who like offense "should be in for a treat" because both teams have high-scoring offenses.

