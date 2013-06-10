After Igniting In 2nd Half, Heat Easily Beat Spurs In Game 2 Listen • 0:00

With three minutes left in the third quarter Sunday night, the San Antonio Spurs were ahead of the Miami Heat by a point.

Eight minutes later in Game 2 of the NBA finals, as NPR's Tom Goldman said on Morning Edition, Miami was ahead by 27 points. The Spurs, Tom said, "melted down" while the Heat ... heated up.

Miami would go on to win 103-84, evening the best-of-seven series at one game apiece.

Game 3 is set for 9 p.m. ET Tuesday in San Antonio. ABC-TV is the broadcaster.

If there's one play you'll want to see from Sunday's game, it's this block by Miami's LeBron James as the Spurs' Tiago Splitter tried to go to the hoop in the fourth quarter. The league has set the play to some dramatic music in this video clip.

For some background on what to watch for in the finals, see our earlier post:

3 Things You Need To Know About The NBA Finals

And here's our post about the Spurs' win in Game 1.

