Friendships and flower arrangements: Keeping the Japanese art of ikebana alive
Ikebana is the Japanese art of floral arranging. Ikebana International is introducing Americans to the art and promoting friendship through flowers.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Ikebana is the Japanese art of floral arranging. Ikebana International is introducing Americans to the art and promoting friendship through flowers.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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