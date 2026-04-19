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Friendships and flower arrangements: Keeping the Japanese art of ikebana alive

NPR | By Margaux Bauerlein
Published April 19, 2026 at 8:00 AM EDT

Ikebana is the Japanese art of floral arranging. Ikebana International is introducing Americans to the art and promoting friendship through flowers.

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Margaux Bauerlein