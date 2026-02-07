What is house burping?
The German practice of lüften, airing out your house, is becoming popular in the U.S. NPR's Scott Simon speaks to Annette Baran from the Goethe Institute, and her husband Robert, about embracing lüften.
Copyright 2026 NPR
