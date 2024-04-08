© 2024 WYPR
How to follow today's solar eclipse, even if you're not near totality

By Emily Alfin Johnson
Published April 8, 2024 at 7:39 AM EDT
A person uses a pair of binoculars to watch the moon pass infront of the Earth's star marking a total eclipse in Vigo, northwestern Spain on March 20, 2015.
MIGUEL RIOPA
/
AFP via Getty Images
Totality in the U.S. starts today around 1:30 p.m. CT/2:30 ET and continues until 2:30 p.m. CT/3:30 p.m. ET lasting fora few minutes in each location.

But if you're not within the path, you can enjoy totality vicariously thanks to our incredible network of Member stations (mouse over the map below to see them all!)

You can find a livestream of totality from multiple locations here, as well as specific feeds to make sure you get the best view, regardless of the weather in your region!

Plus, NPR will be sharing highlightsfrom across the NPR Network throughout the day Monday if you're unable to get out and see it in real time.

More resources to enjoy the eclipse

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

WYPR Arts
Emily Alfin Johnson
Emily Alfin Johnson is a producer for NPR One.
