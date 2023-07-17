© 2023 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WYPR Arts

Some books are made for summer. NPR staffers share their all-time favorites

By NPR Staff
Published July 17, 2023 at 9:00 AM EDT
Islenia Mil for NPR

A few weeks ago, we asked NPR staffers to share their all-time favorite summer reads. Old, new, fiction, nonfiction — as long as it was great to read by a pool or on a plane, it was fair game. Scroll down to find tried-and-true recommendations for mysteries, memoirs, essays and, of course, romance.

This list was produced by Beth Novey and edited by Maureen Pao and Meghan Collins Sullivan.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

WYPR Arts
NPR Staff
See stories by NPR Staff