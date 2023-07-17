Some books are made for summer. NPR staffers share their all-time favorites

A few weeks ago, we asked NPR staffers to share their all-time favorite summer reads. Old, new, fiction, nonfiction — as long as it was great to read by a pool or on a plane, it was fair game. Scroll down to find tried-and-true recommendations for mysteries, memoirs, essays and, of course, romance.

This list was produced by Beth Novey and edited by Maureen Pao and Meghan Collins Sullivan.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.