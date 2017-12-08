Radio Replay: Loving the Lie

Authenticity is a trait we all prize. We all want the real thing - whether that thing is a designer purse, or a loving relationship.

But the two stories you'll hear today raise profound questions about authenticity and nature of human belief: If you believe something is real, if you can fall in love with someone or stand in awe of a painting, is it possible that it doesn't actually matter whether the object of your affection is fake?

Later we'll explore the art of forgery, with a tale of a painter who tricks the world's greatest art experts into believing they are looking at masterpieces.

