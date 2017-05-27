Not My Job: Singer-Songwriter John Prine Gets Quizzed On Amazon Prime

John Prine was once known as the Singing Mailman, because that's exactly what he was as a young man. Since he quit his route, he's put out more than 20 albums, and has now published a book of lyrics, photographs and memories called Beyond Words.

We've invited Prine to play a game called: "The Singing Mailman Delivers ... My New Toner Cartridge From Amazon!" Three questions about Amazon Prime — a service that offers super fast shipping for all the stuff you don't actually need.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.