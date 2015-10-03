Not My Job: We Quiz Sportswriter John Bacon On Bacon

We're taping our show in Ann Arbor this week, where there is no bigger topic than Michigan Football. Every game day, so many people pack into Michigan Stadium that it becomes a super-massive black hole and bores into the center of the Earth, making it necessary to build another stadium every week.

Sportswriter John Bacon has lived in Ann Arbor his entire life. His latest book is called Endzone: The Rise, Fall, and Return of Michigan Football.We've invited Bacon to play a game called "What did you think we were going to ask you about?" Three questions about bacon.

