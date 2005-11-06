© 2021 WYPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WYPR Arts

Billy Collins on 'The Trouble with Poetry'

By Jacki Lyden
Published November 6, 2005 at 12:00 AM EST

Poet Billy Collins admits he's a thief. Instead of nabbing jewelry and picking locks, he pilfers from other poets. At least that's what he claims in his new collection, The Trouble with Poetry: And Other Poems.

Collins says the central theme of poetry is death. He manages to ruminate on this in a manner both whimsical and poignant. That approach helps explain how, along with critical acclaim, Collins also has gained a broad popular fan base -- a rare feat for an American poet.

The former poet laureate of the United States, Collins now holds that post for the state of New York.

Read two poems from Collins' latest collection:

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

WYPR Arts
Jacki Lyden
Longtime listeners recognize Jacki Lyden's voice from her frequent work as a substitute host on NPR. As a journalist who has been with NPR since 1979, Lyden regards herself first and foremost as a storyteller and looks for the distinctive human voice in a huge range of national and international stories.
See stories by Jacki Lyden