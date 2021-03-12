-
Pre-trial motions in the trial of Officer Garrett Miller will be heard Wednesday at Courthouse East.Miller, one of six officers charged in last year’s…
Lt. Brian Rice, the highest ranking officer among the six charged in last year’s death of Freddie Gray, was acquitted Monday of all the charges against…
Baltimore Circuit Judge Barry Williams is expected to announce his verdict in the trial of Lt. Brian Rice Monday morning.Rice is the highest ranking…
The fate of Lt. Brian Rice is now in the hands of Baltimore Circuit Judge Barry Williams.Williams heard closing arguments Thursday in the trial of Rice,…
In their closing arguments, prosecutors are expected to suggest Lt. Brian Rice, as senior officer, knew more than anyone the dangers of not seat belting…
Prosecutors and defense lawyers in the trial of Lt. Brian Rice will spend Wednesday preparing their closing arguments for Baltimore Circuit Judge Barry…
The defense rested its case Tuesday in the trial of Lt. Brian Rice; the highest ranking officer among six charged in last year’s death of Freddie…
The dismissal of the second degree assault charge against Lt. Brian Rice is just another setback for prosecutors in the Freddie Gray case who have yet to…
Baltimore Circuit Judge Barry Williams dismissed Monday the charge of second degree assault against Lt. Brian Rice. He did so after the state rested its…
A friend of Freddie Gray, the black man who died from injuries suffered in police custody, testified that an officer on trial in the death told him to…