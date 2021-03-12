© 2021 WYPR
The Chesapeake Connect Podcast

  • Stephen Wantz and Don Fry
    WYPR Podcast
    Making Regionalism Work
    Tom Hall
    ,
    Carroll County Commissioner Stephen Wantz and Don Fry, President & CEO of the Greater Baltimore Committee, discuss how public and private sector leaders are working together to promote a safe, connected, and competitive region.
  • preview-chat-BMC_CConnect-Podcast_E1_WYPR.png
    WYPR Podcast
    What Is Chesapeake Connect?
    Tom Hall
    ,
    The first episode of The Chesapeake Connect Podcast features Mike Kelly, Executive Director of Baltimore Metropolitan Council, John A. Olszewski, Jr., Baltimore County Executive, and Scot Spencer, Associate Director of Local Policy for Annie E. Casey Foundation.
  • bmc_cconnect-podcast_e2_wypr__1_.png
    WYPR Podcast
    Leading In A Pandemic
    Tom Hall
    ,
    Maryland Senate President Bill Ferguson and Dr. Shanaysha Sauls, President and CEO of the Baltimore Community Foundation, explore the challenges of…
  • BMC_CConnect-Podcast_E4_WYPR.png
    WYPR Podcast
    Reimagining The Suburbs
    Tom Hall
    ,
    Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman and Greg Fitchitt, President for Columbia at the Howard Hughes Corporation, discuss how land use priorities and real estate development are reshaping suburban communities across the region.
