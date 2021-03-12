TABCO President Cindy Sexton

-
Many Baltimore County teachers won’t be fully vaccinated by the time students start returning to classrooms next month.And the school system doesn’t know…
The unions that represent teachers and principals in Baltimore County say they feel marginalized and disrespected by the school system’s response to last…
Teachers at four Baltimore County schools for disabled children were supposed to report to their classrooms Monday morning.Their return is being delayed…
Nearly 85% of Baltimore County educators surveyed by the teachers union this week said they are anxious or very anxious about returning to classrooms…
The Baltimore County teachers’ union will survey its members this week to learn what they think about returning to classrooms. This comes as the union…