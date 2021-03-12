-
The State Board of Elections plans to begin mailing all voters applications for absentee ballots on Aug. 24, State Elections Administrator Linda Lamone…
-
State legislators grilled top election officials on Tuesday about Maryland’s problem-filled June 2 primary, which included hours-long voting lines, delays…
-
A day after the polls closed, there are no final results for the highly anticipated Baltimore City Democratic primaries, due to balloting issues and…
-
Ballots addressed to Baltimore City voters were not mailed until at least last Thursday, a full week later than planned and long after ballots were sent…