Law Enforcement Officers' Bill of Rights

A House of Delegates workgroup voted Thursday in favor of overhauling laws governing policing in Maryland. Among the changes, the group recommends…
Law enforcement officials and some of the police’s most fervent critics agreed during a four-hour state Senate hearing Thursday that the Law Enforcement…
Statewide efforts to reform policing will be the focus of a three-day marathon of hearings that https://youtu.be/GMFEd9x7L0I">begins Tuesday before the…
Thousands are marking the 57th anniversary of the March on Washington Friday with growing calls for police reform. In Maryland, those calls often point to…
Leaders in the Maryland House of Delegates are forming a workgroup that aims to improve trust and accountability in police statewide. The announcement…
NewsThe panel in the Baltimore Police Trial Board found Officer Caesar Goodson Jr. not guilty on all administrative charges today. The ruling was…
NewsOfficer Caesar Goodson Jr., the van driver in the Freddie Gray case, will go before a Baltimore City Police Department trial board today. Goodson, who was…