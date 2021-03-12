hospital capacity

-
Thursday marks a year since Maryland hospitals first started receiving COVID-19 patients. Since March 4, 2020, hospitals have treated more than 34,000…
COVID-19-related hospitalizations in Maryland hit a new record Wednesday, and public health officials warn that the trend is likely to continue.In…
The University of Maryland Medical Center has opened a new 16-bed modular care unit for COVID-19 patients, the first of its kind in Baltimore.The unit is…
Health experts say we are about to experience a surge of Covid-19 cases as a result of Thanksgiving gatherings. Governor Hogan makes a plea for more…
Nearly half of Marylanders planned to gather indoors for Thanksgiving, despite warnings from public health experts that those gatherings may exacerbate…
Baltimore looks to avoid what it calls a 'twindemic' this winter. Baltimore County Schools resume instruction tomorrow following last week’s cyber attack.…