© 2021 WYPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Counciman Brandon Scott

  • 20180202_092801.jpg
    WYPR News
    DeSousa to Make Changes to BPD
    With scathing revelations coming out of the Gun Trace Task Force trials daily, a record year of violence in 2017, and increased mistrust between the…