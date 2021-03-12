Councilman Tom Quirk

-
It appears the live music ban in Catonsville and Arbutus will be lifted. Following a public hearing Tuesday, The Baltimore County Council is poised to…
-
NewsCatonsville in Baltimore County is home to several well-known music stores. The town takes pride in calling itself “Music City Maryland.” But that moniker…
-
Now that taxes are going up in Baltimore County, the pressure is on County Executive Johnny Olszewski to show people they are getting their money’s worth.…
-
There's no way around it. Tax hikes are coming to Baltimore County. But the specifics are still being worked out days before the Baltimore County Council…
-
Baltimore County Council meetings are usually civil affairs. But Thursday afternoon’s meeting broke out in to partisan warfare over the proposed county…
-
A tax increase in Baltimore County is now a foregone conclusion. That’s according to County Council Chairman Tom Quirk, who said the tax increase has to…