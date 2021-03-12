Baltimore gas explosion

-
BGE says it has completed the inspection of their gas and electric equipment serving the 4200 block of Labyrinth Road in Northwest Baltimore, the site of…
Baltimore Gas and Electric officials said Tuesday afternoon that the company did not find any gas leaks during an inspection of the site of Monday’s…
At least two people died and at least seven were critically injured after a gas explosion in Northwest Baltimore that destroyed three homes Monday…
The explosion that leveled three homes on Labyrinth Road Monday morning damaged others in the neighborhood as well. But it might not be clear for a while…
At least one person is dead and six people have been transported to the hospital in critical condition after a Monday morning explosion destroyed three…