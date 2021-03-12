-
Baltimore County’s next county executive, Democrat Johnny Olszewski, will take office in one month, which means he has to put together a transition team…
-
The first day of early voting brought out long lines of voters throughout Maryland Thursday. It also brought out the political big guns in Baltimore…
-
In their final debate, the candidates for Baltimore County Executive differed over affordable housing, Pre-Kindergarten, and how to treat people who live…
-
The two candidates for Baltimore County Executive debated everything from education to circuses Thursday morning. During the live forum on WOLB Radio,…
-
The kind of development that has led to overcrowded schools and monster traffic jams was a huge issue in the primary race for Baltimore County Executive.…
-
The race for the Democratic nomination for Baltimore County Executive remained too close to call as Tuesday night faded into Wednesday morning. Fewer than…