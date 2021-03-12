-
A highly anticipated effort to boost state spending on school construction and renovation projects passed with an overwhelming majority in the House of…
Maryland elected officials are fighting over who should decide academic calendars for public schools.Gov. Larry Hogan in 2016 signed an executive order…
Tuesday’s 105-degree heat index kept 10 Baltimore County schools without air conditioning closed on the first day of the school year. In Baltimore City,…
NewsHot, sweaty classrooms have been a hot button issue in Baltimore County for years. In past years, dozens of schools didn’t have air conditioning. So when…
On a particularly hot day this week, Heather Garner and Drew Lee were hashing out whether to send their son, James, a fourth grader at Bear Creek…