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Sports at Large

Transfer portal moves big problems onto NCAA's plate

By Milton Kent
Published April 15, 2026 at 3:45 PM EDT
The NCAA March Madness logo is seen on the floor during warmups before a second round game of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Sunday, March 22, 2026, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
Al Goldis
/
AP
The NCAA March Madness logo is seen on the floor during warmups before a second round game of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Sunday, March 22, 2026, in Ann Arbor, Mich.

How the NCAA is failing athletes with proposed transfer/eligibility policy.

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Sports at Large SportsCollege SportsBasketball
Milton Kent
Milton Kent hosted the weekly commentary Sports at Large from its creation in 2002 to its finale in July 2013. He has written about sports locally and nationally since 1988, covering the Baltimore Orioles, University of Maryland men's basketball, women's basketball and football, the Washington Wizards, the NBA, men's and women's college basketball and sports media for the Baltimore Sun and AOL Fanhouse. He has covered the World Series, the American and National League Championship Series, the NFL playoffs, the NBA Finals and 17 NCAA men's and women's Final Fours. He currently teaches journalism at Morgan State University.
See stories by Milton Kent