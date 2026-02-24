2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
Sports at Large

US Olympians told to 'shut up and go play in the ice'

By Milton Kent
Published February 24, 2026 at 4:05 PM EST
Olympic rings are covered by snow at the sliding center during the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Alessandra Tarantino
/
AP
Olympic rings are covered by snow at the sliding center during the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026.

How conservatives looked to silence criticism from US Olympians.

Sports at Large SportsOlympics
Milton Kent
Milton Kent hosted the weekly commentary Sports at Large from its creation in 2002 to its finale in July 2013. He has written about sports locally and nationally since 1988, covering the Baltimore Orioles, University of Maryland men's basketball, women's basketball and football, the Washington Wizards, the NBA, men's and women's college basketball and sports media for the Baltimore Sun and AOL Fanhouse. He has covered the World Series, the American and National League Championship Series, the NFL playoffs, the NBA Finals and 17 NCAA men's and women's Final Fours. He currently teaches journalism at Morgan State University.
