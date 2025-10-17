Ahhh. Feel that chill in the air? Remember how blazing hot it was just a few weeks ago? Autumn is here and we’re all feeling refreshed and invigorated and ready for a change of pace. I recommend that perhaps you should go rummaging through the basement and dig out that relic from long ago, the fondue pot, because the time has come for a little bubbling cheese and a cold glass of wine. And as Chef Jerry Pellegrino jokes, we have a feeling that there may be an entire generation of folks who have never enjoyed the cozy comfort of sitting around the fondue pot.

A fondue pot is vital, since it will keep the melted cheese at just the right temperature. They range in price from about $25 to $75, but 30 bucks will get you a nice set. The pot comes with the base, which is the heat source, and the vital long handled (often color-coded) forks with their tiny tines.

Recipes will vary, but my favorite way is to use a dry white wine (Swiss if you can find it).Heat it up and use that as a medium for melting the cheese. But there are lots of variations.

Here is Jerry’s approach along with some bonus ideas.



Traditional Swiss Cheese Fondue

Ingredients:

1 garlic clove, halved

1-pound Gruyère cheese, grated

1/2-pound Emmentaler cheese or other Swiss cheese, grated

1 cup dry white wine

1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon cornstarch

1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice

1 1/2 tablespoons kirsch

Freshly ground white pepper

Freshly grated nutmeg

Rub the inside of a cheese fondue pot or medium enameled cast-iron casserole with the garlic clove; discard the garlic. Combine the grated Gruyère and Emmentaler with the wine, cornstarch and lemon juice in the fondue pot and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until the cheeses begin to melt, about 5 minutes. Add the kirsch and a generous pinch each of pepper and nutmeg and cook, stirring gently, until creamy and smooth, about 10 minutes; don't overcook the fondue or it will get stringy. Serve at once.

Fonduta

Ingredients:

½ cup milk ½ cup heavy cream 10 ounces fontina, shredded 4 tablespoons butter 4 egg yolks ½ teaspoon freshly ground white pepper Crusty bread, cut into ½ inch chunks Place milk, cream and cheese in a pot and allow to stand at room temperature for 2 hours. Place butter in a fondue pan and, over medium heat, whisk in cheese and milk mixture, without allowing to boil, a tablespoon at a time. When all the cheese has been added, remove from heat and whisk in yolks, one at time. Season with white pepper and shave white truffles over top of pot. Dip in bread and enjoy. The following day, bring to a boil and serve in shallow bowls over toasted bread. Sprinkle with Parmigiano tableside.

Irish Blue Cheese & Lager

Ingredients:

8 ounces Cashel blue cheese, crumbled

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1/2 teaspoon of dry mustard

3/4 cup Irish lager

1/2 cup half-and-half

Coarse salt

In a medium bowl toss blue cheese, flour, cayenne and dry mustard together; set aside. Place lager and half-and-half in a fondue pot over medium-high heat; stir to combine. Bring liquid to a simmer and slowly stir in cheese mixture; continue stirring until cheese is completely melted. Season with salt. Serve immediately

Chicken Meatballs

Ingredients:

1 lb. ground chicken

2 eggs

¾ cup breadcrumbs

1 tablespoon fresh parsley

4 cloves garlic, minced

½ cup grated parmesan cheese

Mix all ingredients in a large bowl by hand. Use your bare hands for best results. Roll meatballs to about the size of a golf ball. Bake in a 350°F oven for 15 minutes or until cooked through.

Chocolate Orange Fondue

Ingredients

1 ¼ cups heavy cream

3 tablespoons freshly squeezed orange juice

12 ounces dark chocolate, chopped

1 tablespoon grated orange zest

1 teaspoon orange liqueur

Heat the cream and orange juice in a saucepan over medium heat until it starts to bubble at the edges. Remove from the heat, and immediately whisk in the chocolate, orange zest, and orange liqueur until smooth. Serve in a fondue pot over the lowest heat setting, or farthest from the heat source.

House-made Marshmallow

Ingredients:

3 (¼ ounce) envelope gelatin (Knox Gelatin)

½ cup cold water

2 cups granulated sugar

2/3 cup light corn syrup

¼ cup water

¼ teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

In a large mixing bowl (or in the bowl of an electric mixer), sprinkle gelatin over ½ cup cold water. Soak for 10 minutes.

Meanwhile: Combine sugar, corn syrup, ¼ cup water in a small saucepan. Bring to a boil. Boil hard for 1 minute.

Pour the boiling syrup into gelatin and mix at high speed. Add salt and vanilla and beat for about 10 - 12 minutes.

NOTE: Lightly oil your hands and spatula.

Scrape into a 9 X 9-inch pan lined with oiled plastic wrap and spread evenly. ***Don't skip the plastic wrap step or the marshmallow mixture will stick, and you'll have a very delicious mess! After pouring marshmallow mixture into pan, take another piece of plastic wrap lightly oiled on the side which you will be placing on top of the marshmallow mixture and lightly press marshmallow mixture till flat and even into the pan. Cool in the refrigerator for one hour. Flip the marshmallow onto a cutting board. Remove the top piece of plastic wrap and dust the marshmallow with powdered sugar. Flip it over, remove the other piece of plastic wrap and dust with powdered sugar. Cut the marshmallow into the shape of your choice and gently dust each piece completely with powdered sugar.