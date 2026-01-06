2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
Cellar Notes

Holiday Beers

By Al Spoler
Published January 6, 2026 at 2:40 PM EST
Holiday beers. Photo by Hugh Sisson
Hugh Sisson
Holiday beers

Each year at this time beer makers around the world trot out some of their very best brews to celebrate the holiday season. Hugh reviews some of his favorites.

Price key:
$=less than $20
$$= $20-40
$$$=$40-60
$$$$=above $60

Quality key:
* = decent wine
** = very good wine
*** = superb wine
****= elite
VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Union “Snow Pants”   **1/2 $
An oatmeal stout, rich and dark with deep malty flavors.

Troegs “Blizzard of Hops” Winter IPA  *** $      
Rich golden color, very hoppy with plenty of spruce notes, pineapple and orange         

Sierra Nevada “Celebration”   9.99 *** $
An American classic, with moderate ABV, fresh sprucy hop aromas

Heavy Seas ‘Winter Storm” 12.99 *** $
A big “strong” ale, 11.5% ABV barrel-aged, powerful and bursting with flavor

Sam Adam’s “Old Fezziwig” 10.99**1/2 $
A Dickensian Christmas in a bottle, a spiced brown ale with fruit cake flavors

All of these beers can be purchased at Wells Discount Liquors.

Al Spoler
Al Spoler, well known to WYPR listeners as the wine-loving co-host of "Cellar Notes" has had a long-standing parallel interest in cooking as well. Al has said, the moment he started getting serious about Sunday night dinners was the same moment he started getting serious about wine. Over the years, he has benefited greatly from being a member of the Cork and Fork Society of Baltimore, a gentlemen's dining club that serves black tie meals cooked by the members themselves who are some of Baltimore's most accomplished amateur cooks.
