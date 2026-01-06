Holiday beers

Each year at this time beer makers around the world trot out some of their very best brews to celebrate the holiday season. Hugh reviews some of his favorites.

Price key:

$=less than $20

$$= $20-40

$$$=$40-60

$$$$=above $60

Quality key:

* = decent wine

** = very good wine

*** = superb wine

****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Union “Snow Pants” **1/2 $

An oatmeal stout, rich and dark with deep malty flavors.

Troegs “Blizzard of Hops” Winter IPA *** $

Rich golden color, very hoppy with plenty of spruce notes, pineapple and orange

Sierra Nevada “Celebration” 9.99 *** $

An American classic, with moderate ABV, fresh sprucy hop aromas

Heavy Seas ‘Winter Storm” 12.99 *** $

A big “strong” ale, 11.5% ABV barrel-aged, powerful and bursting with flavor

Sam Adam’s “Old Fezziwig” 10.99**1/2 $

A Dickensian Christmas in a bottle, a spiced brown ale with fruit cake flavors

All of these beers can be purchased at Wells Discount Liquors.