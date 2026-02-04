Kabuki Syndrome: Why Studying Rare Diseases Is So Important to All of Us

February is Rare Disease Month, a time to shine a bright light on the work that goes into identifying, treating, and, ultimately, finding the cures for rare diseases. Join Dr. Brad Schlaggar, president and CEO of Kennedy Krieger, as he discusses research around rare disease with Dr. Jacqueline Harris, a pediatric neurologist and an international leader in the study of Kabuki syndrome. Also on the show is Kimberly Maxfield, who shares her perspective as the parent of Noah, a preschooler with Kabuki syndrome.