Thoughts on Tech & Things

WTCI Agile Presents: Can You Trust What You See Anymore?

By Jason Michael Perry
Published February 18, 2026 at 7:44 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe
Host Jason Michael Perry brings a special live episode from the World Trade Center Institute Agile Global Innovation Series, hosted in partnership with the Johns Hopkins Carey Business School. Joined by panelists Tina Williams-Koroma, Yolanda Reid, and Joel M. Benge, with an introduction from Eddie Resende, Jason explores how cybersecurity is evolving in a world where AI can fake voices, faces, writing styles — even entire digital identities.

The conversation moves beyond traditional hacking and into something more foundational: what happens when reality itself becomes manipulatable? From deepfake fraud to AI agents running autonomous businesses, this episode unpacks how trust is becoming the most important — and most fragile — infrastructure we have.

Podcast Notes & Links:

  • Real or AI-generated  https://www.npr.org/2025/11/30/nx-s1-5610951/fake-ai-videos-slop-quiz
  • Molty – AI-driven social personas and automation experimentshttps://www.molty.me/
  • Moltbook – AI-powered social network concepthttps://www.moltbook.com/
  • Project Vend 1 – Anthropic research on autonomous AI running a small businesshttps://www.anthropic.com/research/project-vend-1
  • Project Vend 2 – Follow-up research on AI autonomy and economic impacthttps://www.anthropic.com/research/project-vend-2

Credits

Special thanks to the World Trade Center Institute and Johns Hopkins Carey Business School for hosting this event.

Thanks to the team at WYPR, producers Sam Bermas-Dawes and Shanya Mapso, and Myrna Martinez, Head of Operations and Marketing at PerryLabs.

Thoughts on Tech & Things
Jason Michael Perry
Jason Michael Perry is the Founder and Chief AI Officer of PerryLabs, an AI consulting company guiding organizations in adopting emerging technologies and artificial intelligence through strategy, development, and intelligent systems. With more than 20 years of experience, Jason has been recognized as a trusted leader driving innovation across startups, government agencies, and Fortune 50 companies.
