WTCI Agile Presents: Can You Trust What You See Anymore?
Host Jason Michael Perry brings a special live episode from the World Trade Center Institute Agile Global Innovation Series, hosted in partnership with the Johns Hopkins Carey Business School. Joined by panelists Tina Williams-Koroma, Yolanda Reid, and Joel M. Benge, with an introduction from Eddie Resende, Jason explores how cybersecurity is evolving in a world where AI can fake voices, faces, writing styles — even entire digital identities.
The conversation moves beyond traditional hacking and into something more foundational: what happens when reality itself becomes manipulatable? From deepfake fraud to AI agents running autonomous businesses, this episode unpacks how trust is becoming the most important — and most fragile — infrastructure we have.
Podcast Notes & Links:
- Real or AI-generated https://www.npr.org/2025/11/30/nx-s1-5610951/fake-ai-videos-slop-quiz
- Molty – AI-driven social personas and automation experimentshttps://www.molty.me/
- Moltbook – AI-powered social network concepthttps://www.moltbook.com/
- Project Vend 1 – Anthropic research on autonomous AI running a small businesshttps://www.anthropic.com/research/project-vend-1
- Project Vend 2 – Follow-up research on AI autonomy and economic impacthttps://www.anthropic.com/research/project-vend-2
Credits
Special thanks to the World Trade Center Institute and Johns Hopkins Carey Business School for hosting this event.
Thanks to the team at WYPR, producers Sam Bermas-Dawes and Shanya Mapso, and Myrna Martinez, Head of Operations and Marketing at PerryLabs.