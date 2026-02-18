WTCI Agile Presents: Can You Trust What You See Anymore?

Host Jason Michael Perry brings a special live episode from the World Trade Center Institute Agile Global Innovation Series, hosted in partnership with the Johns Hopkins Carey Business School . Joined by panelists Tina Williams-Koroma , Yolanda Reid , and Joel M. Benge , with an introduction from Eddie Resende , Jason explores how cybersecurity is evolving in a world where AI can fake voices, faces, writing styles — even entire digital identities.

The conversation moves beyond traditional hacking and into something more foundational: what happens when reality itself becomes manipulatable? From deepfake fraud to AI agents running autonomous businesses, this episode unpacks how trust is becoming the most important — and most fragile — infrastructure we have.

Podcast Notes & Links:

Real or AI-generated https://www.npr.org/2025/11/30/nx-s1-5610951/fake-ai-videos-slop-quiz

Molty – AI-driven social personas and automation experimentshttps://www.molty.me/

Moltbook – AI-powered social network concepthttps://www.moltbook.com/

Project Vend 1 – Anthropic research on autonomous AI running a small businesshttps://www.anthropic.com/research/project-vend-1

Project Vend 2 – Follow-up research on AI autonomy and economic impacthttps://www.anthropic.com/research/project-vend-2

Special thanks to the World Trade Center Institute and Johns Hopkins Carey Business School for hosting this event.