Thoughts on Tech & Things

What Happened at CES 2026

By Jason Michael Perry
Published January 30, 2026 at 3:35 PM EST
Host Jason Michael Perry returns from Las Vegas with a special CES 2026 edition of Thoughts on Tech & Things. Jason breaks down the Consumer Technology Association’s 2026 megatrends, including Longevity, Intelligent Transformation, and Engineering Tomorrow, and connects them to what actually showed up at CES. From Nvidia’s vision for “Physical AI,” to robots and life sciences

With far more conversations than we could fit into a single episode. Additional interviews and extended demos from CES are available on our YouTube channel and social feeds using the links below.

Companies Mentioned at CES 2026
Consumer Electronics Show (CES)
Consumer Technology Association (CTA)
NVIDIA
Boston Dynamics
Waymo
Richtech Robotics
Withings
NAQI Logic
InstaFarm
LEGO

Featured Interviews & CES Video Interviews
Boston Dynamics — Training Robots for the Real World
Waymo — Autonomous Vehicles and the Road to Baltimore
Richtech Robotics — Service Robots and Physical AI
Withings — Smart Health Devices & Continuous Monitoring (Part 1)
Withings — Hydration & Health Signals (Part 2)
NAQI Logic — Facial Muscle Control for Accessibility & Robotics
InstaFarm — Vertical Indoor Farming for Homes & Restaurants
LEGO — Hands-On Demo of LEGO Smart Blocks

Subscribe & Contact
Subscribe to the Thoughts on Tech & Things newsletter: jasonmperry.com/newsletter
Send feedback, questions, or guest suggestions: jasonmperry.com/contact

Credits
Thanks to the team at WYPR, Director of Digital Kyle Leslie, producers Sam Bermas-Dawes and Shanya Mapson, and Myrna Martinez, Head of Operations and Marketing at PerryLabs.

Thoughts on Tech & Things
Jason Michael Perry
Jason Michael Perry is the Founder and Chief AI Officer of PerryLabs, an AI consulting company guiding organizations in adopting emerging technologies and artificial intelligence through strategy, development, and intelligent systems. With more than 20 years of experience, Jason has been recognized as a trusted leader driving innovation across startups, government agencies, and Fortune 50 companies.
