What Happened at CES 2026

Host Jason Michael Perry returns from Las Vegas with a special CES 2026 edition of Thoughts on Tech & Things. Jason breaks down the Consumer Technology Association’s 2026 megatrends, including Longevity, Intelligent Transformation, and Engineering Tomorrow, and connects them to what actually showed up at CES. From Nvidia’s vision for “Physical AI,” to robots and life sciences

With far more conversations than we could fit into a single episode. Additional interviews and extended demos from CES are available on our YouTube channel and social feeds using the links below.

Companies Mentioned at CES 2026

• Consumer Electronics Show (CES)

• Consumer Technology Association (CTA)

• NVIDIA

• Boston Dynamics

• Waymo

• Richtech Robotics

• Withings

• NAQI Logic

• InstaFarm

• LEGO

Featured Interviews & CES Video Interviews

• Boston Dynamics — Training Robots for the Real World

• Waymo — Autonomous Vehicles and the Road to Baltimore

• Richtech Robotics — Service Robots and Physical AI

• Withings — Smart Health Devices & Continuous Monitoring (Part 1)

• Withings — Hydration & Health Signals (Part 2)

• NAQI Logic — Facial Muscle Control for Accessibility & Robotics

• InstaFarm — Vertical Indoor Farming for Homes & Restaurants

• LEGO — Hands-On Demo of LEGO Smart Blocks

