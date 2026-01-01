Community Conversations Event Idea Submission

Do you have an event, area of coverage, or story idea for Baltimore Public Media (BPM) to consider? Does your idea work for WYPR 88.1FM, WTMD 89.7FM, a podcast, and/or an event?



To apply, submit the "BPM interest form" by Tuesday, April 21, along with a 1-paragraph description of your idea. A member from the BPM CAB will reach out to confirm if your topic has been selected and invite you to the next Community Conversations event scheduled for Tuesday, April 28, 2026 at 4:00PM.



Once selected, you'll be invited to pitch virtually.



You'll have 5 minutes to present your elevator pitch followed by 2-3 minutes of questions and discussion. If the BPM editorial team finds a fit, they'll follow up to invite you back to workshop your idea.