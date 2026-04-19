At the Canton Fair, Chinese manufacturing takes center stage
This past week the Chinese city of Guangzhou has been hosting the Canton Fair, the biggest trade show in China. It showcases products manufactured in China.
Copyright 2026 NPR
This past week the Chinese city of Guangzhou has been hosting the Canton Fair, the biggest trade show in China. It showcases products manufactured in China.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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