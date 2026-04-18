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Iran closes Strait of Hormuz again, Israel-Lebanon ceasefire tenuously holds

NPR | By Kat Lonsdorf,
Rob Schmitz
Published April 18, 2026 at 5:09 PM EDT

Iran's military says it has closed the Strait of Hormuz again, while a ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon is strained, but still in place.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Kat Lonsdorf
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by Kat Lonsdorf
Rob Schmitz
Rob Schmitz is NPR's international correspondent based in Berlin, where he covers the human stories of a vast region reckoning with its past while it tries to guide the world toward a brighter future. From his base in the heart of Europe, Schmitz has covered Germany's levelheaded management of the COVID-19 pandemic, the rise of right-wing nationalist politics in Poland and creeping Chinese government influence inside the Czech Republic.
See stories by Rob Schmitz