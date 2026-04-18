Iran closes Strait of Hormuz again, Israel-Lebanon ceasefire tenuously holds
Iran's military says it has closed the Strait of Hormuz again, while a ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon is strained, but still in place.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Iran's military says it has closed the Strait of Hormuz again, while a ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon is strained, but still in place.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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