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UN looks for a short-term solution for moving fertilizer through the Strait of Hormuz

NPR | By Michele Kelemen
Published April 16, 2026 at 5:38 PM EDT

The U.N. looks for a quick solution to get cargo ships with fertilizer through the Strait of Hormuz, to prevent a global food crisis.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Michele Kelemen
Michele Kelemen has been with NPR for two decades, starting as NPR's Moscow bureau chief and now covering the State Department and Washington's diplomatic corps. Her reports can be heard on all NPR News programs, including Morning Edition and All Things Considered.
See stories by Michele Kelemen