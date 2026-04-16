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Six months after ceasefire with Israel, people in Gaza say recovery hasn't even begun

NPR | By Aya Batrawy,
Anas Baba
Published April 16, 2026 at 6:01 PM EDT

Six months into a ceasefire that promised an end to the war and a surge of aid for Gaza, people say recovery hasn't even yet begun.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Aya Batrawy
Aya Batrawy is an NPR International Correspondent. She leads NPR's Gulf bureau in Dubai.
Anas Baba
[Copyright 2024 NPR]