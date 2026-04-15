Abandoned allies: Syria's Kurds face an uncertain future
Syrian Kurds ran their own region for 12 years after breaking away from Assad control. Now they are forced to give up autonomy. NPR visited the changing region.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Syrian Kurds ran their own region for 12 years after breaking away from Assad control. Now they are forced to give up autonomy. NPR visited the changing region.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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