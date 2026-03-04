2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
Why Minnesota Medicaid faces federal cuts

NPR | By Selena Simmons-Duffin
Published March 4, 2026 at 4:47 PM EST

The Trump administration is holding back Medicaid funds to Minnesota, citing fraud. But experts point out Minnesota's fraud rates are far lower than the national average in Medicaid.

