The Pentagon has now ID'd all 6 U.S. soldiers who died in a Kuwait attack

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — The last two names of the six U.S. soldiers killed in a Kuwait attack were released Wednesday by the Pentagon, and they are from California and Iowa.

The soldiers identified Wednesday were Chief Warrant Officer 3 Robert Marzan, 54, of Sacramento and Maj. Jeffrey O'Brien, 45, of Indianola, Iowa.

The Pentagon said Marzan was at the scene when a drone strike hit the command center in Kuwait and is "believed to be the individual who perished at the scene," according to the statement. A medical examiner will confirm identification, the Pentagon said.

The Pentagon listed O'Brien's home address as Indianola, but his listed address is in Waukee. Both are suburbs of Des Moines. A person answering the door at the Waukee home did not immediately comment, saying the family would release a statement.

Four soldiers were previously identified by the Pentagon on Tuesday.

They died Sunday when a drone hit a command center in Port Shuaiba, Kuwait, just a day after the U.S. and Israel launched its military campaign against Iran. Iran responded by launching missiles and drones against Israel and several Gulf Arab states that host U.S. armed forces.

The other four soldiers identified were: Sgt. Declan Coady, 20, of West Des Moines, Iowa,; Sgt. 1st Class Nicole Amor, 39, of White Bear Lake, Minnesota; Capt. Cody Khork, 35, of Winter Haven, Florida; and Sgt. 1st Class Noah Tietjens, 42, of Bellevue, Nebraska.

"Sadly, there will likely be more, before it ends. That's the way it is," President Trump said of the deaths. Trump will attend the dignified transfers of the soldiers when they arrive in the U.S., the White House said Wednesday. The ritual honors service members killed in action.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds released a statement Wednesday offering prayers and condolences for the families of the Iowa residents killed.

"Our hearts are broken by the deaths of Major Jeffrey O'Brien and Sergeant Declan Coady, two brave Iowa soldiers who gave the ultimate sacrifice to secure freedom and peace," Reynolds said.

Nearly 15 years of service

O'Brien was promoted to major in August 2024, according to a Facebook post, which shows him alongside two young children. He served in the Army Reserve for nearly 15 years, according to his LinkedIn.

The signal officer and information systems engineer in the Army Reserve was a manager of defensive cyber operations at an Iowa-based cybersecurity company, according to his LinkedIn. He had a career spanning two decades in information and cybersecurity.

A mother of two who loved gardening

Amor was just days away from returning to her husband and children.

"She was almost home," her husband, Joey Amor, said Tuesday. "You don't go to Kuwait thinking something's going to happen, and for her to be one of the first — it hurts."

Amor was an avid gardener who enjoyed making salsa from the peppers and tomatoes she grew with her son, a high school senior. She enjoyed rollerblading and bicycling with her fourth-grade daughter.

A week before the drone attack, Amor was moved off-base to a shipping container-style building that had no defenses, her husband said.

"They were in fear that the base they were on was going to get attacked and they felt it was safer in smaller groups in separate places," he said.

'He loved being a soldier'

Coady had been checking in with his family from Kuwait every hour or two after the U.S. and Israel launched their military campaign against Iran, even as Iran launched retaliatory strikes.

When he didn't respond to messages Sunday, "most of us started to wonder," Coady's father, Andrew, told The Associated Press. "Your gut starts to get a feeling."

Coady recently told his father he had been recommended for a promotion from specialist to sergeant, a rank he received posthumously.

He was among the youngest people in his class, trained to troubleshoot military computer systems, but he impressed his instructors, Andrew Coady said Tuesday.

"He trained hard, he worked hard, his physical fitness was important to him. He loved being a soldier," Coady said. "He was also one of the most kindest people you would ever meet, and he would do anything and everything for anyone."

Coady, an Eagle Scout, was close to his family and often called, even if for only a few minutes. He was studying cybersecurity at Drake University in Des Moines, and he wanted to become an officer.

"I still don't fully think it's real," his sister Keira Coady said. "I just remember all of our conversations about what he was going to do when he came back."

A calling to serve his country

Khork was very patriotic and wanted to serve in the military from childhood, his family said in a statement Tuesday.

He enlisted in the Army Reserve and joined Florida Southern College's ROTC program.

"That commitment helped shape the course of his life and reflected the deep sense of duty that was always at the core of who he was," his mother, Donna Burhans; father, James Khork; and stepmother, Stacey Khork; said in a statement.

Khork, who loved history, had a degree in political science.

His family described him as "the life of the party, known for his infectious spirit, generous heart, and deep care for those who served alongside him and for everyone blessed to know him."

Abbas Jaffer posted Monday on Facebook about his friend of 16 years.

"My best friend, best man, and brother gave his life defending our country overseas," Jaffer said.

A loving father and husband

Tietjens, who came from a military family, previously served alongside his father in Kuwait. When he returned home in February 2010, he reunited with his overjoyed wife in a local church's gym.

Tietjens' cousin Kaylyn Golike asked for prayers, especially for Tietjens' 12-year-old son, wife and parents, as they navigate "unimaginable loss."

"We lost a brave soldier this weekend and many hearts are broken," Golike wrote on Facebook Tuesday.

Tietjens earned a black belt in Philippine Combatives and Taekwondo and was "an instructor who gave his time, discipline, and leadership to others," the Philippine Martial Arts Alliance said on Facebook.

Army Staff Sgt. Jeff Coleman said Tietjens was his mentor.

"You could call him day or night," Coleman told KETV. "He always took the time, you know, he made you feel important."

