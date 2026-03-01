2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
© 2026 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Texas Rep. Tony Gonzales faces primary challenge amid allegations of affair

NPR | By David Martin Davies
Published March 1, 2026 at 5:19 PM EST

Caught in controversy, Republican Rep. Tony Gonzales faces a tough primary challenge as his voters weigh whether to back him again in Tuesday's primary.

Copyright 2026 NPR
David Martin Davies
David Martin Davies is a veteran journalist with more than 30 years of experience covering Texas, the border and Mexico.