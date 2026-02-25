2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
© 2026 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Journalist Norah O'Donnell corrects the record on the women lost to history

NPR | By Mary Louise Kelly,
Kathryn FinkCourtney Dorning
Published February 25, 2026 at 4:17 PM EST

NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with Norah O'Donnell about her new book, "We the Women," which chronicles the stories of the women who built America.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Mary Louise Kelly
Mary Louise Kelly is a co-host of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine.
See stories by Mary Louise Kelly
Kathryn Fink
Kathryn Fink is a producer with NPR's All Things Considered.
Courtney Dorning
Courtney Dorning has been a Senior Editor for NPR's All Things Considered since November 2018. In that role, she's the lead editor for the daily show. Dorning is responsible for newsmaker interviews, lead news segments and the small, quirky features that are a hallmark of the network's flagship afternoon magazine program.
See stories by Courtney Dorning