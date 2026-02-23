2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
Ukraine enters fifth year with no end in sight

NPR | By Joanna Kakissis,
Charles Maynes
Published February 23, 2026 at 4:04 PM EST

The war in Ukraine enters its fifth year this week, with millions of Ukrainians displaced, hundreds of thousands of soldiers killed, and little change on the battlefield.

Joanna Kakissis
Joanna Kakissis is a foreign correspondent based in Kyiv, Ukraine, where she reports poignant stories of a conflict that has upended millions of lives, affected global energy and food supplies and pitted NATO against Russia.
Charles Maynes
