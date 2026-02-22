What to expect from this week's State of the Union address by President Trump
Tariffs, DHS funding and international tensions are expected to be at the heart of the president's State of the Union speech to Congress this week.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Tariffs, DHS funding and international tensions are expected to be at the heart of the president's State of the Union speech to Congress this week.
Copyright 2026 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate